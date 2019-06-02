Sunday
Frank Lloyd Wright–Designed Textiles Go On View at the Metropolitan Museum of Art
Sunday, June 2, 2019
A new exhibition at the Metropolitan Museum of Art features printed and woven textiles and mahogany vases from the Taliesin Line, the first and only commercial line of affordable home products for the general consumer created by Frank Lloyd Wright at the end of his career. Read more at Metropolis Magazine.
