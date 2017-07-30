Sunday
Jul302017
Designer's Guild Artemisia Fabric in 2 Colorways
Sunday, July 30, 2017 at 10:58 AM
Designer's Guild Artemisia printed fabric.
Karin | Post a Comment |
tagged Designer's Guild, Designers Guild in Home Textiles, Printed Fabric
Textile Blog covers the best and newest in fabric and textile design, style, trends, innovation and technology.
Textile Source offers a searchable database of over 6000 wholesale textile companies from around the world.
Welcome... and please contact us if you would like to contribute.
Designer's Guild Artemisia printed fabric.
Reader Comments